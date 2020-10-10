Meadow brothers still working hard after cancelation of Fort Worth Stock Show

MEADOW, Tex. (KCBD) - Two young brothers in Meadow, 13-year-old Ryder Day, and 10-year-old Riggin Day, were disappointed Friday when they heard about the cancelation of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, originally scheduled for January 2021.
They were really looking forward to showing their steers there, but they know this move is for everyone’s safety.
“It’s not just a show for steers. It’s the Superbowl of shows for steer shows,” Ryder said.
Ryder says a lot of kids across the state were working hard to get ready for this show that has been running since the late 1800s.
You may recognize eighth grader, Ryder. He showed last year and took home grand champion for his steer named Cupid Shuffle, which sold for $300,000. He says he’s saving the money for college and using it for animal projects back at the ranch.
Kids who show stock develop close bonds with the animals as they grow and learn together.
“Since we raised them‚ we have taken care of them their entire lives. Now they’re a year old and we’re getting those ready for next year already,” Ryder said.
Ryder couldn’t show steer again this year, but his little brother, Riggin, was planning on showing off his hard work and dedication.
“I was going to show the yellow and white one walking off. That was the steer I was going to show. He was either going to be classified as a simmental or a yellow and white cross,” Riggin said.
Instead, the Day boys will prepare for other alternative shows on the horizon, and for the next Forth Worth show, whenever that may be. The boys say the months of preparation are key.
Riggin said he got out of school early Friday to work with some cattle to put into next year’s crop for the Fort Worth show.
"Everybody knows the saying, ‘The show must go on,'’ Riggin said.
