Record Heat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -New Record high temp in Lubbock on this Saturday, 98 degrees as of this post. This surpasses the previous record of 93 set in 1965.
Another record, also 93 degrees could fall tomorrow as sunshine continues and afternoon temps will soar to the low to upper 90s.
Another weather event tomorrow will be increasing wind speeds and increase fire danger. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for most of the region.
Winds will increase from the west to southwest to 20-30 mph by late afternoon Sunday.
By Monday, windy and much cooler with highs in the 70s.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.