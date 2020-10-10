GAME PREVIEW: Red Raiders Travel to No. 24 Iowa State

The Cyclones represent the second ranked opponent of the season for the Red Raiders, who took a then-No. 8 Texas team to overtime two weeks ago. The game will be broadcast on ABC with Mark Jones on the call alongside analyst Dusty Dvoracek with Paul Carcaterra reporting from the sidelines. Fans can access the game from their mobile or streaming device by using the ESPN app. The Texas Tech Sports Network will also broadcast the game over 46 affiliates throughout the state of Texas and New Mexico as Brian Jensen will have the call alongside analyst John Harris, sideline reporter Chris Level and engineer Steve Pitts. The radio broadcast can also be heard on XM channel 384, Sirius channel 119 or via the TuneIn app.