Texas counties can have multiple absentee ballot drop-off locations, federal judge says, blocking Gov. Greg Abbott’s order

To qualify to vote by mail, voters must be 65 or older, be confined in jail but otherwise eligible, be out of the county for the election period, or cite a disability or illness. The Texas Supreme Court has said that lack of immunity to the coronavirus does not itself constitute a disability, but voters may consider that alongside their medical histories to decide whether they qualify. Texas remains one of only a handful of states that don’t allow for universal mail-in voting during the pandemic, and Republican officials have pushed back on other efforts to expand access to voting.