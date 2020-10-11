Fire Weather Dangers today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Another day of likely record heat for the region today. Highs will once again surge to 93 to 98 degrees over the South Plains Sunday afternoon. Lubbock may register another record today is we hit and exceed 93 degrees.
A Fire Weather Warning is in effect for a large part of the region, including Lubbock and Plainview. Winds will increase this afternoon and will average 20-30 mph with gusts over 40 mph into early evening.
That will combine will record heat and low humidity to create very favorable wild fire conditions.
As we move into Monday a front will bring a major cooldown for a couple of days with highs on Monday returning to the 70s for most of the South Plains.
It’s another dry cold front but winds will remain gusty overnight and into mid-day Monday.
The front will roll into Lubbock after midnight and lows will fall to the 40s Monday morning and climb to the mid 70s tomorrow afternoon.
The west of southwest winds may stir up dust over the area along with the heat later today
