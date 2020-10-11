Snyder man killed, 4 children injured in Garza County wreck

GARZA COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - One person has died, while two adults and four children were injured in a crash in Garza County on Saturday afternoon.
DPS tells us the crash, involving a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country passenger van and a 2005 Lincoln Navigator SUV, happened on US 84 three miles south of Southland around 3 p.m. Saturday.
DPS says the Lincoln Navigator was traveling northbound on US 84 while the Chrysler was heading southbound. The Navigator had a tire blow out and the driver applied the emergency parking brake. The driver lost control, traveled into the center median and rolled.
The driver of the Chrysler saw that the Lincoln had lost control and applied the brakes. While in the center median, the Lincoln rolled and went airborne. The Lincoln struck the top of the Chrysler and continued to roll before it came to rest.
The driver of the Chrysler van, 35-year-old Christopher Wayne Scates of Snyder, died from his injuries. His passengers, a 25-year-old woman and a 2-year-old boy, were also injured. The boy in the Chrysler van was in a child safety seat.
The driver of the Lincoln Navigator was traveling with three 4-year-old boys. One was in a child safety seat, two were not. DPS says the two unsecured boys suffered incapacitating injuries. All three children and the driver were taken to the hospital.
