Cold front brings slight cool down

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures are going to be about 20 degrees cooler than what we saw for your Sunday. The cold front brought plenty of wind and dust, but most of it is currently settling down.
In fact, by late this afternoon things will be downright pleasant. But those temperatures ramp up again before another cold front comes through Wednesday night and into Thursday, that knocks them back down again.
This next one will have cooler air attached and could mean a first frost or freeze for some of our northern counties Thursday night. Rain chances still look to be next to zero for the foreseeable future.
