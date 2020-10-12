Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, one person is dead after a rollover crash in Garza County.
- Troopers with the Department of Public Safety say an SUV rolled into oncoming traffic after a blowout on Saturday afternoon, near Southland.
- The SUV hit the top of a minivan and killed the driver.
- Read more here: Snyder man killed, 4 children injured in Garza County wreck
A federal appeals court blocked Texas counties from having more than one drop-off location for absentee ballots.
- The order came after a federal judge said limiting drop-off locations restricts access to elderly and disabled voters.
- Read more here: Appeals court grants stay to Texas AG in mail-in ballot case
President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend a campaign rally today in Florida.
- This will be the first even since being diagnosed with COVID-19.
- The president says he and First Lady Melania Trump have fully recovered from the virus.
- Read more here: Trump claims he’s free of virus, ready for campaign trail
Confirmation hearings begin today for Supreme Court Justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
- She is expected to deliver an opening statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
- The hearings are expected to last through Saturday.
- Read more here: Supreme Court nominee Barrett faces Senate despite virus risk
