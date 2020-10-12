Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

1 dead after Garza County crash, court blocks mail-in ballot decision, Supreme Court hearings start today

By Michael Cantu | October 12, 2020 at 6:05 AM CDT - Updated October 12 at 6:05 AM

On Daybreak Today, one person is dead after a rollover crash in Garza County.

A federal appeals court blocked Texas counties from having more than one drop-off location for absentee ballots.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend a campaign rally today in Florida.

Confirmation hearings begin today for Supreme Court Justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

