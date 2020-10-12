End Zone Team of the Week: Anton Bulldogs

ANTON, Texas (KCBD) - The seventh KCBD End Zone Team of the Week for this season is the Anton Bulldogs.
In their week seven matchup against the Whitharral Panthers, Anton won 67-22 to improve to an undefeated (7-0, 1-0) start to their season and division play.
The Bulldogs defense has been leading the way for the team, causing trouble for each opponent this season. So far Witharral and Silverton are the only teams to have scored double-digit points against them. Anton also has three shutouts on their schedule already.
Senior running back, Quinton Sherrod was spotlighted earlier in the week, and had a three-touchdown performance in the game.
Next week, Anton will hit the road to take on the Cotton Center Elks.
