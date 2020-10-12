KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Czar

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Czar, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Czar is a 5-year-old black pit who has been with LAS for about 3.5 weeks.
He is a quirky soul that would prefer to be an only-dog. He is also neutered and up-to-date on his shots.
Czar’s adoption fees for Monday, Oct. 12, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
