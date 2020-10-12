Lubbock Meals on Wheels adds two routes, needs volunteers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Meals on Wheels is expanding the service they bring to the community and they need your help to ensure hot meals are delivered.
Starting today, the non-profit organization added two new routes for food delivery in Lubbock. Meals on Wheels says they need volunteers to assist their 890 active clients on 66 delivery routes in Lubbock, as well as two in Wolfforth.
Delivery is between 10:45 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. weekdays and the group says the process usually takes an average of one hour. You do not have to commit to a regular schedule.
You can sign up to volunteer on the Lubbock Meals on Wheels website by completing the application found at this link: https://lubbockmealsonwheels.org/volunteer/
