Protesters knock down Roosevelt, Lincoln statues in Portland

Police declared it a riot

Portland, Oregon, statues toppled in riot
By Associated Press | October 12, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 1:05 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters overturned statues of former Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln in Portland, Oregon, Sunday night in a declaration of “rage” towards Columbus Day.

Protest organizers dubbed the event “Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage,” in response to Monday’s federal holiday named after 15th-century Italian explorer Christopher Columbus.

The group threw chains around Roosevelt’s statue, pulling it down just before 9 p.m.

Protesters then turned their attention to Lincoln’s statue, pulling it down about eight minutes later.

Police say windows were broken on several buildings and declared a riot.

Along with Columbus, historians have said both presidents have expressed hostility and racism toward Native Americans.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.