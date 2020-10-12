Region 17 awarded $1 million grant by USDA to help upgrade ‘distance’ learning in Lubbock area schools

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Region 17 was awarded a $1 million grant by the U.S. Department of Agriculture last Wednesday. The money will be used to update “distance” learning technology and equipment in schools across the South Plains.
“The grant of a million dollars from the Department of Agriculture is something that we’ll be replacing equipment that we already have in place,” said Todd Davis, Coordinator of Technology for Region 17.
Davis said the equipment was last updated 10 years ago. The new technology will help around 47 schools across the 20 counties covered by Region 17.
“They’ll have distance learning classroom equipment, and it’ll just be the latest equipment that will allow us to tie in with Zoom and other new software and things that will be better, but we use it for distance learning.”
And the new upgrades will allow for students to taking dual credit classes and more.
“We also use it for sharing teachers between high schools. And so we have that in effect, where a school might not be able to get a teacher and so they can share a teacher from another school district,” said Davis.
“They also can take electronic field trips remotely from places like the Science Spectrum here in Lubbock and then they can be able to send that out without having to bust the kids in and, and put them in greater risk by bringing them into an area; they can be able to do that all remotely from the Science Spectrum,” said Davis, “it allows us to do multiple different things with this equipment.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.