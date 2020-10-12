Texas Tech reports zero active COVID-19 cases among student-athletes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Athletics announced on Monday that the school has found no new active cases among the student-athletes.
University officials say they completed 5,212 tests for COVID-19 among athletes, coaches and staff; with 145 total positive cases, but by Monday, none of them were reported as active cases.
Texas Tech reported 47 new active cases among all students, with 14 cases being staff members. 38 new recoveries were also reported.
You can find the numbers provided by Texas Tech University regarding student-athlete testing for the week of Oct. 4-10, below:
Football
Total student-athletes/staff tested on Oct. 4: 133
Total positive test results from Oct. 4: 0
Total student-athletes/staff tested on Oct. 7: 58
Total positive test results from Oct. 7: 0
Total student-athletes/staff tested on Oct. 9: 133
Total positive test results from Oct. 9: 0
Active cases among student-athletes: 0
Recoveries among student-athletes: 78
Active cases among staff: 0
Recoveries among staff: 5
All Other Sports
Total student-athletes/staff tested over past seven days: 221
Total positive test results over past seven days: 0
Active cases among student-athletes: 0
Active cases among staff: 0
