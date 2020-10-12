Texas Tech, West Virginia set for 4:30 p.m. kickoff

The Red Raiders throttled West Virginia in Morgantown a year ago with a 38-17 victory that was Tech’s first over the Mountaineers since 2013. Tech jumped on West Virginia early in that win, scoring 21 points in the first quarter alone en route to a 35-10 lead at halftime. The Red Raiders easily won the turnover battle after securing two interceptions and recovering two fumbles while giving away none of their own.