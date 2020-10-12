Warming Trend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A cooler day for the region as highs only edged to the mid 70s for most of the region. It will be another chilly night with lows in the 40s in the city. I expect some upper 30s in the northwest South Plains.
Tuesday will be sunny and warmer as highs return to the mid and even a few upper 80s. It will get hotter on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 90s and mostly sunny skies.
Another stronger cold front will roll across the area Thursday and the highs will fall to the mid 60s with gusty winds.
That will lead to a chilly Friday morning with our first 30s for nighttime lows for the area. The northwest South Plains may see temps near freezing that morning.
