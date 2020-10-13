Abernathy 17-year-old indicted on 2 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child

ABERNATHY, Texas (KCBD) - Jayden Bruce, 17, of Abernathy has been indicted on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
On Sept. 19, Bruce was at a friend’s house to spend the night. The victim is the younger sibling of the friend.
According to the police report, the victim said Bruce came and knocked on the victim’s door holding a sex toy.
Bruce exposed his genitals and asked the victim to use the sex toy on him. The victim complied out of fear.
According to the police report, Bruce also penetrated the victim orally using his genitals.
Bruce provided a blanket to the victim to clean up and warned the child not to tell anybody.
The victim wrote a letter telling the story of the event, and the note and blanket were given to police as evidence by the victim’s father.
Jayden Bruce is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.
