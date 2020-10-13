Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Early voting begins today, Lubbock County reports highest one-day COVID death total, Johnson & Johnson pauses vaccine trial

NewsStream - Daybreak Today, Oct. 13
By Michael Cantu | October 13, 2020 at 6:11 AM CDT - Updated October 13 at 7:33 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, early voting begins today in Texas. Ballots can be cast from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. most days.

Lubbock County reported 176 new cases of COVID and seven more deaths, the most in a single day.

Supreme Court Justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett will be questioned today during her second confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill.

Johnson & Johnson paused its clinical trials for a COVID vaccine after a patient became ill.

