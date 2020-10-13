Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, early voting begins today in Texas. Ballots can be cast from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. most days.
- COVID-19 precautions will be in effect at polling locations.
- Early voting runs through Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.
- Detailed information can be found here: Early voting now underway, runs through Oct. 30
Lubbock County reported 176 new cases of COVID and seven more deaths, the most in a single day.
- That brings the number of deaths to 146.
- Lubbock County now has more than 1,900 active cases.
- Get a detailed look here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 167 new cases, 7 new deaths on Monday
Supreme Court Justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett will be questioned today during her second confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill.
- She could face questions about abortion and health care.
- Barrett has said she would uphold the law as it is written.
- Read more here: Barrett to face senators on health care, legal precedent
Johnson & Johnson paused its clinical trials for a COVID vaccine after a patient became ill.
- The unexplained illness is being evaluated by an independent organization.
- There is no word if the patient received the vaccine or a placebo.
- Read more here: 2nd COVID-19 vaccine trial paused over unexplained illness
