Early voting now underway, runs through Oct. 30

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Early voting has now started in Texas and polls in Lubbock open at 8 a.m. throughout the county for the November general election.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. six days a week. On Sundays, poll location hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Early voting ends on Oct. 30 and Election Day is Nov. 3.
In Lubbock County more than 183,000 residents are registered to vote, according to www.VoteLubbock.org. That outpaces the number of those registered in Lubbock County in 2016, which was around 166,000.
Those who go to vote must have a valid form of identification and cannot wear political clothing or buttons.
Because of the pandemic, the Lubbock County Elections Office is also taking extra precautions when it comes to sanitization.
“They aren’t touching anything, so they can just drop that pencil into a bag that’s taped to each voting machine and it will be sterilized,” Lubbock County Elections Administrator, Dorothy Kennedy, said.
