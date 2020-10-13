First day of early voting in Lubbock breaks records

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The first day of early voting for the 2020 election season has seen a record-breaking turnout from Lubbock voters.
The Lubbock Elections Office reported as of polls closing on Tuesday evening, 10,473 voters checked in.
This shatters 2016 totals for the first day of early voting by more than 2,000 people. In that year, 8,248 voters checked in at the polls.
Early voting ends October 30. The Lubbock County Elections Office at 1308 Crickets Avenue is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
