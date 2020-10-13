Heat and a strong cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures today will quickly rebound from yesterday’s pleasant highs in the 70s. This afternoon will be very warm while tomorrow will be hot. I expect record high temperatures tomorrow. Of course, this time of year, the heat will quickly be followed by a significant drop in temperatures.
This afternoon will be sunny with highs ranging from the mid-80s to near 90 degrees. Winds will generally be from the southwest, ranging from about 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight will be fair. Winds will be light. Temperatures not as chilly. Wednesday morning lows will range from the upper 40s to the upper 50s.
Wednesday will be sunny with a gusty and hot afternoon. I expect highs in the 90s. My forecast high for Lubbock tops the record for October 14, which is 93 degrees (on the date in 2009).
Critical wildfire conditions are forecast for Wednesday afternoon. The National Weather Service Office in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch for much of the viewing area. Outdoor burning will be prohibited.
The cold front I mentioned should surge south through the area by Thursday morning. Strong winds Wednesday night and Thursday morning may bring patchy blowing dust.
Temperatures will be much lower following the front. Thursday’s highs will be in the 60s. Friday morning lows are likely to be in the 30s for much of the Caprock area.
A light freeze and/or frost may occur over the far northwestern viewing area Friday morning.
