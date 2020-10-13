KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Maggie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Maggie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Maggie is a 2-year-old brown pit who has been at the shelter for a couple of weeks.
She is a sweet and loving dog with an easy going personality. She is also spayed and up-to-date on her vaccines.
Maggie’s adoption fees for Tuesday, Oct. 13, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
