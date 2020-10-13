Littlefield ISD: Students, staff at four campuses test positive for COVID-19, in-person class to continue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Littlefield Independent School District says they are continuing to sanitize and encouraging social distancing after they say staff and students at all campuses, several involved in athletics, tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Superintendent Robert Dillard, students and staff at Littlefield High School, Junior High, Elementary, and Primary, as well as staff from the Central Office, are currently quarantining at home.
School officials did not specify how many students and staff were positive or quarantined.
Littlefield ISD says some positive testers are closely involved with the High School football teams, the 8th grade football team, and the High School Volleyball teams. All students involved in those activities are quarantined until Friday, October 23. All other athletic activities are suspended until October 23.
All individuals required to quarantine have been notified, the School District says, so any students who haven’t been notified will be expected to attend.
LISD says they are deeply sanitizing and instructing students to follow CDC guidelines as well as recommending them to practice social distancing, so they feel it is safe for students not currently quarantined to continue in-person classes.
School officials are monitoring the situation, saying they will provide additional information as needed, and they hope for a successful recovery for anyone infected with the COVID virus.
