LPD searching for woman missing since June 2019

Investigators found that Cervantes' vehicle, a 2006 red Saturn Vue, was found on fire in June 2019 in the 1000 block of Ceasar E Chavez Dr. The arson was investigated by the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office. Cervantes' purse was also located in a dumpster in Abernathy and found by individuals who lived nearby. Investigators believe there is a possibility of foul play in her disappearance.