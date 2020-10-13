LPD seeking location of vehicle burglary suspect

In the early morning hours of Oct. 11, officers received several calls regarding vehicle burglaries at hotels. Upon arrival to Hawthorne Suites, located at 4923 Marsha Sharp Freeway, officers saw three subjects in the parking lot who fled on foot. Officers chased and caught 18-year-old John Castillo, but were unable to locate the other subjects, eventually identified as Lara and 19-year-old Jamie Ray Cortez. A suspect vehicle was found to contain a large amount of stolen property, including several firearms. Castillo was arrested for burglary of a vehicle, theft, evading arrest or detention, engaging in organized crime and two misdemeanor warrants.