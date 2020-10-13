Sheriff’s Office, LPD, TAG arrest Top 10 wanted gang member barricaded in home

At approximately 5:05pm, three females exited the residence and were identified as Carmel Cisneros 42 years of age, Telissa Pierce 31 years of age, and Vanessa Upchurch-Martinez 34 years of age. Carmel Cisneros and Vanessa Upchurch-Martinez were arrested for active misdemeanor warrants. At approximately 8:00pm, a male exited the residence and surrendered to Police. The male was identified as Guadalupe Castillo 36 years of age. Castillo was arrested for an active State of Texas Pardon and Parole warrant for Fraud. At approximately 8:20pm, Gilbert Cisneros surrendered to Police. Gilbert Cisneros was arrested for his Aggravated Robbery warrant. This remains an active investigation with other criminal charges pending.