Lubbock man indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Paul Alcorta, 44, of Lubbock has been indicted on 2 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
The allegations occurred on Jan. 21, 2020, and again on May 11, 2020.
The police report states the victim, who was under the age of 14 at the time, was being assaulted by Alcorta on May 11. When another person walked into the room, Alcorta was nude and fell to the floor and covered himself.
The victim was also nude. The witness began punching Alcorta. The witness then grabbed the victim and left with another children who was in the house.
According to the police report, Alcorta is the victim’s family member.
The victim told police Alcorta had been sexually assaulting her since January and he took her virginity.
The victim said the assault happened around 15 times since January.
Alcorta also gave her $100 one time to not tell anyone what happened.
The police report said he would give her $20 or $30 dollars other times it happened.
Paul Alcorta is currently in jail on combined $500,000 bond.
