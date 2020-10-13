More Record Heat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The heat continues over the South Plains with highs around the 90 degree mark for Tuesday afternoon. It will be a hot Wednesday with possible record highs over the area, including Lubbock.
Tomorrow’s high is 93 degrees and I"m forecasting a high of 96 degrees.
With the heat, low humidity and wind there is a Fire Weather Watch for Thursday with high fire danger.
The heat doesn’t last long, though, as a strong cold front will result in highs on Thursday and Friday in the mid 60s. It will also be windy to add extra chill to the day on Thursday, especially in the morning hours.
It looks like Friday morning will bring our first morning of lows in the 30s since late spring.
As for the weekend, sunny and 80s on Saturday and then much colder with highs possibly in the 50s by Sunday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.