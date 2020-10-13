National Ranching Heritage Center welcomes new addition to collection

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There is a new church in Lubbock, but this one will not be open on Sundays.
The National Ranching Heritage Center in Lubbock has its 52nd addition to its collection, the Spur Ranch Church. Since Wednesday was the first day the NRHC was allowed to open since mid-March, visitors can now see the outside of the church.
The small, one-room church has been moved from its home of 65 years in Brownfield to the NRHC in Lubbock.
This 108-year-old Episcopal church is no stranger to moves. It was originally built in Spur in 1912 on the Spur Ranch.
“The only thing that had been out there before, there had been a little chapel on the ranch,” the Helen DeVitt Jones Endowed Director of Collections, Exhibits and Research, Scott White, said.
In 1949 it made the journey to Hereford. Then as the population dwindled because of the introduction of the highway system and World War II, the church was moved again.
This time to Brownfield in 1955.
The church remained there until a last service took place in December of 2018.
Those with the NRHC had been in talks with owners of the church since the early 2000s. The promise was to take the church once it was no longer in use.
“It will be part of telling the story of how churches, religion played a part in ranching, in these ranching communities,” White said.
In order for the 18-foot-tall church to be moved to Lubbock, power companies had to follow as it passed through three counties. It made the trek on highways and and country roads.
“But, on a lot of these side roads, the lines are a lot lower,” White said.
So as the church passed through low-lying power lines, electric company employees had to make sure those were lifted up safely.
The next process is to refurbish the inside of the church. White said, he believes the church should be opened to the public by early next year.
Now, anyone can visit. However, visitors are encouraged to wear masks, practice social distancing and wash their hand frequently.
For the time being, no more than 300 guests will be allowed in at one time.
“We’re going to try to explain, have this explain, as fully as we can with the story this little building has," White said.
