The Wienermobile is in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) - As part of the annual “coast-to-coast wienie roast,” and the missions to drive miles of smiles across, the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be cruising the hot dog highways of Lubbock until Sunday, October 18.
Since you know everything is bigger in Texas, we will be offering 'Frank Fanatics" the chance to get up close and personal with the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels.
At all of our events, fans will be able to take BUNderful photos of the famed lamborgweenie, answer trivia questions to become an honorary Hotdogger, and take home an iconic Wiener Whistle.
You can only get the famous mini-hot dog on wheels by seeing the Wienermobile in Person.
There is zero cost to take pictures, and kids – both in reality and at heart- are encouraged to stop by for what could be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Appearances in Lubbock include the following:
Meals on Wheels
October 15th from 10:30 AM
Location: Lubbock, TX
Adventure Park
October 15th from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM
Location: 5110 29th Dr, Lubbock
Lubbock Peddler Show
October 16th from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM
Location: 1501 Mac Davis Ln, Lubbock
Pumpkin Patch at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church
October 16th from 4:00 PM to 7:30 PM
Location: 7702 Indiana Ave, Lubbock
Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market
October 17h from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Location: 1822 Buddy Holly Ave, Lubbock
