City council votes 6-1 to implement impact fees

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - During a Tuesday night meeting, the City Council voted to implement impact fees on property developers by a 6-to-1 vote.
The fees are expected to raise $7.6 million annually for roadway construction that will be needed for the development certain areas.
Citizens who are opposed to the impact fees say the infrastructure cost on the developer will be passed along to the home buyers or tenants and possibly price them out of being able to afford a home.
The fees must pass a second reading before becoming law.
