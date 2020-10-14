County judge keeps Potter County bars closed amid steady increase in COVID-19 cases

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Bars in Potter County will remain closed as COVID-19 cases in the area continue to steadily increase.
Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner said due to the level red status in Amarillo, the bars in the county will remain closed.
Judge Tanner released the following statement.
Judge Tanner says she realizes that revenue is being lost, and she hopes this is temporary.
However, Judge Tanner says the main point of concern is the rate of occupancy at Amarillo hospitals.
