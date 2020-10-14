Culver Foundation partners with Covenant Health

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s own Jarrett Culver has chosen Covenant Health as the community health partner for the Culver Foundation.
The former Texas Tech basketball player and current player for the Minnesota Timberwolves is a Lubbock-native.
The Culver Foundation was started earlier this year as a way to give back to the Lubbock community. The Culver family says they chose Covenant because it will help in identifying the needs in the Lubbock community and provide a path for more partnerships.
“Good health has always been important to me and my family,” Culver said. “I have heard a lot of good things about Covenant and have enjoyed learning more about them and how they’re keeping our community safe and healthy. Covenant and the Culver Foundation share a lot of the same values based on faith and it was important for me to partner with an organization with the same ideals.”
Recently, the Culver Foundation has worked to support Covenant on health initiatives related to COVID-19 precautions and helped to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health.
“We are thrilled to partner with Jarrett, his family, and his foundation,” Covenant Health Lubbock region CEO, Walt Cathey, said. “Jarrett is a hometown kid who has never forgotten his roots and continually proves his dedication to the Lubbock community and its citizens. We appreciate his efforts to make positive changes in our community and we can’t wait for Covenant Health and the Culver Foundation to make changes together.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.