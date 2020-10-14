Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock City Council members voted to implement impact fees on property developers.
- The city says the fees will raise $7.6 million for roadway construction.
- Critics say the costs will be passed along to consumers.
Texas Tech announced it is cancelling in-person classes after the Thanksgiving break.
- The final three days will be moved online along with finals.
- Classes will resume next semester on Jan. 13.
Texas bars will be allowed to re-open today at 50 percent capacity.
- Customers must remain seated and alcohol cannot be served at 11 p.m.
- Counties have the option to keep bars closed if COVID cases are too high.
The U.S. Supreme Court is allowing the census to end early.
- The high court blocked a lower court ruling to keep the count going through Oct. 31.
- The government says it has counted more than 99% of U.S. households.
