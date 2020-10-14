Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

City passes impact fee resolution, Early voting yields higher turnout, Texas Tech cancels after-Thanksgiving classes

Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief
Daybreak Today Live logo (Source: KCBD)
By Michael Cantu | October 14, 2020 at 6:05 AM CDT - Updated October 14 at 6:05 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock City Council members voted to implement impact fees on property developers.

  • The city says the fees will raise $7.6 million for roadway construction.
  • Critics say the costs will be passed along to consumers.

Texas Tech announced it is cancelling in-person classes after the Thanksgiving break.

Texas bars will be allowed to re-open today at 50 percent capacity.

The U.S. Supreme Court is allowing the census to end early.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.