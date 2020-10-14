I Beat Pete: Roller Coaster Basketball vs. Shallowater Fillies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week on I Beat Pete, we finally did a challenge we have been wanting to do since March.. Roller Coaster Basketball at Joyland.
Back in March, Shallowater won the girls 3A State Basketball Championship.
We were honored Coach Chuck Darden, who’s won 995 career games and the Fillies could take part.
However, we missed the Shallowater Seniors, who are now excelling off in College.
In the first and second quarters, we tried to shoot basketballs up at The Sandstorm roller coaster at Joyland as it went past us, putting it in one of the cars.
In the third and fourth quarters, we rode the roller coaster and took aim at a portable hoop down below.
This turned out to be an amazing and thrilling challenge, number 976 as I close in on 1,000 challenges.
If you have a challenge, email me at Ibeatpete@kcbd.com
I Beat Pete is brought to you by A.S. Dent Shop.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.