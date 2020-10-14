KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Piper

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Piper, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Piper is a 2-year-old female pit who has been with the shelter for almost three weeks.
She does very well on a leash and is shy at first, but warms up quickly. She is also spayed and up-to-date on her shots.
Piper’s adoption fees for Wednesday, Oct. 14, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
