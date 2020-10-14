Lady Raiders start practice with Gerlich as new head coach

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders officially started practice on Wednesday under new head coach Krista Gerlich.
“It was exciting. Lots of butterflies, really. It just kinda got real. We’ve got a short amount of time and a lot to do. It was fun to spend some time out there and not feel rushed. We really did a lot of teaching today and it was good to be out with the girls for an extended period of time,” Gerlich said.
It’s been a whirlwind for Coach Gerlich and it hasn’t stopped yet.
“It’s been crazy and hard to balance. I actually haven’t even moved here yet. I am though, Saturday.”
The Lady Raiders schedule is not out yet, but Coach Gerlich says it should be out in the next week.
“We actually had things pretty much settled. There are some conferences still trying to figure out when they’re starting, so we lost a game this past week because they are starting in late December. We will open up November 25th so that will be great. I think we will have six non-conference games at home. I think they will be good as well.”
There’s a lot of excitement for Krista Gerlich and the Lady Raiders.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.