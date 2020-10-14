Lubbock B.U.D.S. Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome going virtual for 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock B.U.D.S. Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome is going virtual this year.
The B.U.D.S. board is inviting participants to “Walk Across Lubbock” this year and share photos or videos of your progress.
It may mean walking in your neighborhood or at a Lubbock park. The event will run the entire month of October.
The board released this statement explaining the event:
“Whichever option you choose that fits your family best, we want to see it! Take pictures and/or short videos and send to the B.U.D.S. Dropbox. We will share your photos and videos on our Facebook page during the month of October!”
“Additionally, the B.U.D.S. Board will host a Drive Thru Goody Bag and T-shirt Pickup event on Saturday, October 17 from 10 a.m. to Noon in the parking lot of Lubbock Cooper’s Pirate Stadium. Swing by, say ‘hi’ to the board, and grab your goody bags and Buddy Walk t-shirts!”
“All the details and information on our event, to include the link to the B.U.D.S. Dropbox, can be found here, https://buds.ezeventsolutions.com/Buddywalk/page/Home/”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.