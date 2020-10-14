Mayor’s Fitness Council hosting Hike with the Mayor on Saturday

Lubbock Mayor's Fitness Council (Source: Lubbock Mayor's Fitness Council)
By KCBD Staff | October 14, 2020 at 10:21 AM CDT - Updated October 14 at 10:21 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope and the Mayor’s Fitness Council will host Hike with the Mayor on Saturday, October 17.

All citizens are invited to attend. The City of Lubbock says this is an opportunity for the Mayor to walk with residents, hear their concerns and connect with the citizens of Lubbock.

The hike will start at 9:00 a.m. at the Bike Trails at the Dunbar Historical Lake 6.

Masks are required and they ask that pets be left at home. You can find more information at the Mayor’s Fitness Council Facebook Page.

See the map below for parking location:

