Record Heat, then colder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A new record high of 97 degrees in Lubbock on this Wednesday. The previous record was 93 degrees set in 2009. The temp was a result of sunshine and dry, strong southwest winds for the area. Some of the South Plains communities saw highs in the 100+ range this afternoon. Here are some of the hottest areas today: Guthrie 103, Spur and Northfield at 102, Jayton and Lk Alan Henry at 101 and Post and Gail at 100 degrees.