Record Heat, then colder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A new record high of 97 degrees in Lubbock on this Wednesday. The previous record was 93 degrees set in 2009. The temp was a result of sunshine and dry, strong southwest winds for the area. Some of the South Plains communities saw highs in the 100+ range this afternoon. Here are some of the hottest areas today: Guthrie 103, Spur and Northfield at 102, Jayton and Lk Alan Henry at 101 and Post and Gail at 100 degrees.
Major change in temperature and wind direction for Thursday. Look for high temperatures to be about 30 degrees lower tomorrow.
A strong fast moving cold front will move into the area overnight and into Lubbock around 3-4 am. When it does winds will increase from the northeast at 25-35 mph with some gusts near 50 mph through early tomorrow morning. Winds will be strong through mid-day then slowdown in the late afternoon.
This in another dry cold front and will knock temps back to the 40s to low 50s in the morning and keep the afternoon temperatures in the 60s with a few 70s in the southern South Plains.
As the front settles in to the area look for a colder Friday morning with lows in the 30s from Lubbock to the north and northwest. It appears that the Muleshoe to Littlefield areas and north could see temps close to the freezing mark that morning.
It will remain cool on Friday and then Saturday will warm, be sunny and a little breezy. Another shot of colder air will arrive on Sunday into Monday.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.