Record heat today, strong cold front tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A strong cold front is on the way. Ahead of the front this afternoon temperatures will soar to well-above average for the season. A few spots in the KCBD viewing area may have triple-digit highs. Following the front tonight will become windy and tomorrow will be much cooler. Thursday’s highs will be a bit below average fro mid-October.
Before the front arrives, today again will be sunny and this afternoon will be hot and gusty. Highs will range from the mid-90s to new 100 degrees! That’s about 20 degrees above the average. Lubbock’s record high for October 14 is 93° (in 2009). Winds will generally be from the west, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts near 35 mph are possible.
Critical wildfire conditions will exist across the KCBD viewing area this afternoon. A Fire Weather Warning, issued by t he National Weather Service Office in Lubbock, is in effect from 11 this morning until 7 this evening. Outdoor burning will be prohibited. A Fire Weather Warning is also known as a Red Flag Warning.
As the front pushes south through the viewing area, tonight will be fair and windy. Winds will shift to the north and increase to 20 to 30 mph with gusts near 40, possibly 45, mph. Blowing dust is possible.
After the cold front, tomorrow morning will be fair and windy with a chill in the air. There also may be dust in the air. Thursday morning lows will have quite a range, from the lower 40s northwest to the upper 50s southeast.
The entire area will be much cooler Thursday afternoon, with highs from the mid-60s to low 70s. Lubbock’s October 15 average high is 76°. The average low is 48°.
A frost or light freeze may occur over the far northwestern viewing area Friday morning. Friday morning lows are likely to be in the 30s for much of the Caprock area.
