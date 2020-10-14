Record heat today, strong cold front tonight

Before the front arrives, today again will be sunny and this afternoon will be hot and gusty. Highs will range from the mid-90s to new 100 degrees! That’s about 20 degrees above the average. Lubbock’s record high for October 14 is 93° (in 2009). Winds will generally be from the west, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts near 35 mph are possible.