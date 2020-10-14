Red Raiders officially start basketball practice

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There’s a lot of excitement for Red Raider basketball as this year’s squad is loaded with talent.
With seven returners and seven newcomers, Chris Beard is thrilled to get things going.
“There’s optimism all over the office, gym, weight room and locker room today. The NCAA rules 42 days back from the first game. That’s today and you get 30 practices in that 42 day period. There’s an excitement. It’s like the first day of school. Everybody remembers that. You get a good night’s sleep and you get up and you’re excited. That’s the feeling around here. We want to get off to a good start.”
Beard said there is no update on the status of transfer Jamarius Burton. He was granted an NCAA waiver to be immediately eligible, but he hasn’t decided yet if he will play or redshirt this season.
There is also no word yet from the NCAA if transfer Mac McClung will be immediately eligible to play. McClung wore jersey number O today. That was Kyler Edward’s number. Edwards was wearing number 11 today. He explained why he gave up his 0 jersey.
“Mac wanted it and I want to win so whatever it takes to win. If he wants it he can have it. It’s just a number to me. I wore number 11 in high school.”
The Red Raiders posted a team photo with the word Uncomfortable. Coach Beard explained this year’s team motto.
“Comfortable gets you beat every single time. It takes a special person, we use the word elite, to remain uncomfortable. Coach Knight would talk about when things were going good, shake the tree from time to time. I think uncomfortable is where growth comes from. Uncomfortable is what you have to be to play and compete in the Big 12. Our guys have really embraced this. If this group can stay uncomfortable, we think we have a great chance to grow.”
The college basketball season starts Nov. 25. Coach Beard said the schedule will be released soon and he will be involved in what the crowd will look like at the games and how they will be seated. He stressed if only 4,000 are allowed in, they have to be four times louder to help the home court advantage.
No doubt Red Raider fans are excited for the upcoming season.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.