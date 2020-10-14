Texas Tech changing quarterbacks for West Virginia game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Athletics has announced former Utah State quarterback Henry Colombi will be taking over as starting quarterback for the Red Raiders' upcoming game against West Virginia.
Head Coach Matt Wells revealed the change in a zoom call, Wednesday afternoon. Colombi took over for quarterback Alan Bowman during the Iowa State game and Wells says Colombi has played enough to start when the team faces the Mountaineers on October 24.
Tech is looking to break a three-game losing streak after falling to No. 24 Iowa State, 31-15.
This is a developing story
