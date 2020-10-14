TTU professor explains high turnout for ‘profound’ election

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock broke another record for early voting on Wednesday, as voters rush to cast their ballots in this “profound” election.
Associate Professor Timothy Nokken is chair for the Texas Tech Political Science Department.
“Presidential elections are always mobilizing events, and given how deeply polarizing Donald Trump is, that’s gonna have a lot of motivation, not just for his supporters, but for the people who found they don’t like him,” Nokken said.
The general election every four years brings more in voters in Lubbock and across the country. In 2016, there were more than 160,000 registered voters. This year, more than 180,000.
Nokken says there’s a lot on the table this election.
“We’re still facing a nationwide pandemic. So I think a lot of this is people are finding by being able to vote on their own terms and by trying to do so early, it kind of defeats the purpose of waiting two hours in lines like some parts of the country are doing, but I think they are looking at this as an option of making it easier for them to vote.”
Nokken says early voting provides more options than just voting on election day, allowing people to vote at grocery stores and even at the Texas Tech Recreation Center.
“If that’s something you think is important, or you think it hasn’t been handled well, this is the one opportunity we have to really send messages to our elected officials that we want change or, we’re rewarding you for a job well done.”
“This is a really important election,” Nokken said. “Two sides have very different views for what they want policy-wise for the United States.”
LINK: Voter ID requirements
LINK: Sample ballot lookup
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.