WANTED WEDNESDAY: Lubbock police searching for vehicle burglary suspects

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for public help as they work to identify two suspects in this week’s Wanted Wednesday.
First, police are searching for a vehicle theft suspect who used a stolen credit card around 6:30 a.m. at a Quick Track gas station at 82nd and Indiana back on Sept. 21.
Second, police are trying to locate 20-year-old Isaiah Anthony Lara for his role in several vehicle burglaries on Oct. 11. Lara has additional outstanding felony warrants and is considered armed and dangerous.
If you have information about either of these suspects, police ask that you contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous.
