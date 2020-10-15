30 Charged in Meth Distribution Ring

Mr. Rodriguez – aided by his cousin, 31-year-old Jonathan Rodriguez, Jonathan’s girlfriend, 31-year-old Chelsea Ann Pineiro, and 33-year-old Yvette Gonzalez – allegedly attempted to erect a meth conversion lab inside a residence in Fort Worth. Inside the kitchen of the home, agents discovered 27 igloo coolers, a bucket of methylsulfonylmethane (a horse vitamin often used as a cutting agent), three jugs of acetone, one container of liquid meth, and two containers of crystal meth. They also found several zip-top baggies of crystal meth stashed inside the washing machine and a loaded revolver in the master bedroom. Investigators collectively recovered 8 kilograms of methamphetamine from inside the residence.