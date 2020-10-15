City requesting carved pumpkins for 2020 Pumpkin Trail

Provided by City of Lubbock
You provide the carved pumpkin, and we’ll provide the candles. Be a part of this wonderful family tradition. Parks and Recreation will host the 12th Annual Pumpkin Trail from October 22-25, 2020, in the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum in Clapp Park.
If you have carved pumpkins please bring them on Wednesday, October 21 from 7:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. on the east side of the parking lot of the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum at 4111 University and look for the “DELIVER PUMPKINS HERE” signs. We will also have a limited delivery Thursday, October 22, from 7:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Join us for Pumpkin Carving Day at Hodges Community Center on Tuesday, October 20 from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. We will have pumpkins and carving supplies available. If you would like to bring your own pumpkin and use our tools, you are welcome to do so.
If you are interested in hosting a display, there are still spots available. Complete the application process at www.playlubbock.com and bring a minimum of 15 carved pumpkins to decorate your display. To host a display, applications are due by 12:00 p.m. on October 19, to Hodges Community Center. For more information, call Stephanie Brady at (806) 767-3706.
Pumpkin Carving Tips are listed below!
- Tip 1: Carve your pumpkins no earlier than MONDAY, OCTOBER 19 - later if possible, so they stay fresh for the event.
- Tip 2: Clean out the insides of the pumpkins well. Be sure there are no seeds or stringy material left inside to mold.
- Tip 3: Limit the size of your cuts on the pumpkin. On windy nights, it’s difficult to keep jack-o-lanterns lit when there are large carved areas that let in the wind.
All LERT and GA-32 guidelines will be followed throughout the duration of this event. In addition to the carved jack-o-lanterns along the trail, there will be displays hosted by local businesses and civic groups that will lead participants around the trail. There are still spots available for local businesses, civic groups or families to put together a display on the trail. If you can get 15 or more carved pumpkins together you can get one of our display spots during Pumpkin Trail. More information and the Display Application is available online on the Pumpkin Trail webpage at www.playlubbock.com or contact Stephanie Brady at 806-767-3706.