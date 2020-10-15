City requesting carved pumpkins for 2020 Pumpkin Trail

All LERT and GA-32 guidelines will be followed throughout the duration of this event. In addition to the carved jack-o-lanterns along the trail, there will be displays hosted by local businesses and civic groups that will lead participants around the trail. There are still spots available for local businesses, civic groups or families to put together a display on the trail. If you can get 15 or more carved pumpkins together you can get one of our display spots during Pumpkin Trail. More information and the Display Application is available online on the Pumpkin Trail webpage at www.playlubbock.com or contact Stephanie Brady at 806-767-3706.