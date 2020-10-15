Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, a record number of people continue to turn out for early voting.
- More than 9,500 people cast their ballots in Lubbock County on Wednesday.
- That brings the two-day total to more than 20,000.
- Get a detailed look here: Lubbock breaks another record as 9,571 early voters cast their ballots on Wednesday
Lubbock County set a single-day record for COVID-19 cases.
- The county added 311 new cases along with three more deaths.
- The city will have a news conference on the outbreak at 11: 30 a.m. today.
- Get a detailed look at cases here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 311 new cases, 3 new deaths on Wednesday
Wall Street futures are down as talks of a new COVID stimulus bill are dwindling.
- Wall Street closed lower on Wednesday after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he is not hopeful of a new COVID aid package.
First Lady Melania Trump, says her and President Trump’s 14-year-old son, Barron, tested positive for COVID but no symptoms.
- Melania Trump says she suffered body aches, a cough and fatigue.
- But, her symptoms did not require hospitalizations.
- Read more here: First lady: Son Barron had coronavirus, but no symptoms
The Senate Judiciary Committee scheduled a vote today on Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court.
- As per committee rules, the vote would be delayed one week to next Thursday.
- The full Senate vote could come Oct. 26.
- Read more here: Barrett keeps Democrats, Trump at bay in Senate hearing
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.