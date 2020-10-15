Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Record set in early voting turnout, new high reached in COVID cases, Senate to take vote on Barrett

By Michael Cantu | October 15, 2020 at 6:11 AM CDT - Updated October 15 at 6:11 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, a record number of people continue to turn out for early voting.

Lubbock County set a single-day record for COVID-19 cases.

Wall Street futures are down as talks of a new COVID stimulus bill are dwindling.

  • Wall Street closed lower on Wednesday after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he is not hopeful of a new COVID aid package.

First Lady Melania Trump, says her and President Trump’s 14-year-old son, Barron, tested positive for COVID but no symptoms.

The Senate Judiciary Committee scheduled a vote today on Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

