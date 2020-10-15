H-E-B to make donations to new moms at Covenant, UMC

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s newest grocery store, H-E-B, is donating 1,000 gift bags and floral bouquets to new moms at Covenant Children’s and University Medical Center.
The rounds of donation start at 10 a.m. Thursday. H-E-B says it has also donated to 70 other local organizations.
The grand opening of the grocery store chain will be Wednesday, Oct. 28. The new Lubbock store has a West Texas flair and was built with environmental sustainability in mind.
