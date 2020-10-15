KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Scarlet

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Scarlet, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Scarlet is a black-and-white pit who arrived at the shelter about three weeks ago.
She had one of her legs amputated but is adjusting well. She is also spayed and up-to-date on her vaccines.
Scarlet’s adoption fees for Thursday, Oct. 15, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
